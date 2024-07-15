Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading 10.3% Higher

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.14. 8,288,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 7,033,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

