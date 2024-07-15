Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 4.9%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. 43,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 511,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,153. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 8,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.