Cronos Trading Up 12.5% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $7.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00042949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

