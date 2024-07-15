Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4,316.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,921,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

NYSE CMI traded up $5.34 on Monday, reaching $290.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,731. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

