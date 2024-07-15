Daniel D. Woodland Sells 15,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $144.15. 47,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,269. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

