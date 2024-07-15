Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,574,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 399.38, a P/E/G ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

View Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.