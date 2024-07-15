Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.7% on Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $138.10 and last traded at $138.55. 1,848,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,970,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.57.

Specifically, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock valued at $959,881,905. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

