Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $63.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BK. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $3,740,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

