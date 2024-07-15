Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 12,424,370 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 10.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
