Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 12,424,370 shares changing hands.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 10.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.