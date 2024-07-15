Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.76

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.76 and last traded at $135.53, with a volume of 52465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.28.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.