DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $123.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 341,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,960. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

