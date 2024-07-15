Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2,057.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $105.32.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

