Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.