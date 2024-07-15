Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on HST. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HST
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.