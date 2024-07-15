Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,004 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,654,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

