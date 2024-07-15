Duality Advisers LP Has $241,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528 over the last quarter. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

