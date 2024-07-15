Duality Advisers LP Has $290,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,378. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $97.50.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

