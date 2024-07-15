Duality Advisers LP Invests $287,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $190.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,089.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

