Duality Advisers LP Makes New $261,000 Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE:SLVM opened at $67.12 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

