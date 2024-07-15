Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

