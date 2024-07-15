Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,471 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,038. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.8 %
GWRE opened at $138.07 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Guidewire Software Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
