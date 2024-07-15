Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,686,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,261,000 after buying an additional 271,020 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

