eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of eBay worth $82,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 252,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.