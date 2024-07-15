eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $711.77 million and $50.26 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get eCash alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,991.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.72 or 0.00610739 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00069485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,729,267,173,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,729,223,423,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.