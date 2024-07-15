Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. 216,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,225. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.