Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Holdings Trimmed by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Editas Medicine worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. 314,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,453. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

