Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

ELEV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. 17,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $161.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at $19,939,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at $11,968,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at $7,762,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter valued at $6,509,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

