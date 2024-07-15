Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells C$114,143.04 in Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.49, for a total value of C$114,143.04.
Gregory Arnold Blaylock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$198,925.76.
Shares of TSE EDR traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.52. 341,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$6.63.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
