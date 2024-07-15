Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.