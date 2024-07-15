Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $119.34, but opened at $114.66. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 1,387,455 shares traded.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.