Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 23,534 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

