Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

