Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 3,789 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,223,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $130.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,286 shares of company stock worth $4,287,086. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.