Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 41,826 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 251.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

