Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.10% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIIG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.80 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

