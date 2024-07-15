Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,659,000 after purchasing an additional 714,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $114,922,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Globant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213,049 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Globant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 405,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,411,000 after buying an additional 160,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

NYSE GLOB opened at $194.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $199.34. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

