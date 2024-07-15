Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

