Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

HYD opened at $52.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

