Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

