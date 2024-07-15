Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 117,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 175.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $242.65 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.