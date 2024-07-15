Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

