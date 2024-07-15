Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

