Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.