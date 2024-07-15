Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,168,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBLY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

