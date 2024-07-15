Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETHO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

ETHO opened at $58.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $187.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

(Free Report)

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.