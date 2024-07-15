Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETHO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,328,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Price Performance

ETHO opened at $58.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $187.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

About Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

