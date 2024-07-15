Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHYB opened at $44.43 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

