Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,201.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period.
Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $48.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $49.29.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
