Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 16,506 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,294,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,567 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,913,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.41 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

