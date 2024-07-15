Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,445 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $188.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average is $192.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $248.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

