Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 436 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 103.6% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 124,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.