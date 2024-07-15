Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,053 shares of company stock worth $8,509,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

